Texas A&M Aggies vs. USC Trojans Las Vegas Bowl Preview: Offensive Players to Watch
The Texas A&M Aggies face off against the USC Trojans in the 2024 SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl on Friday, December 27 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
After an 8-4 season that saw them fall in three of their final four games, Mike Elko and the Aggies will be looking to end their season on a high note and give their new transfers and recruits something to look forward to for 2025.
The Trojans, however, also will be looking to add a positive on a mediocre 2024 that saw them finish an even 6-6.
In their first season without Heisman Trophy quarterback Caleb Williams under center, the Trojans started the season with an impressive 27-20 win over the No. 13 LSU Tigers thanks to a last second touchdown run.
The offense looked great in that game, and here are three offensive players that Jay Bateman needs to make sure are kept under wraps come Friday night.
Quarterback Jayden Maiava
The Trojans started their season with their faith in quarterback Miller Moss, but after a three-game losing skid midseason that set the Trojans at 4-5 on the season, Lincoln Riley decided to put the ball in the hands of Jayden Maiava.
Maiava would go on to lead the Trojans to two straight wins over the Nebraska Cornhuskers and rivals UCLA Bruins, and helped the Trojans put up a fight in a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the season finale.
USC's guy for the time being has already rushed for four touchdowns, so the Aggie defense might want to rush a couple more blitzers down in the red zone.
Running back Jo'Quavious Marks
Marks, or "Woody," ran in the touchdown with eight seconds left to down the LSU Tigers in the season opener last time the Trojans were in "Sin City."
Marks would burst forth as a workhorse out of the Trojans' backfield, taking off for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns.
The Aggie run defense was pretty shaky last time they were on the field, allowing Quintrevion Wisner to have a career day when the Texas Longhorns came to College Station.
If the Aggies want to get their first ever win over the Trojans, they had better sharpen up the run defense from what it was on November 30.
Wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane
He may not have led the Trojans in terms of receiving yards, but Lane was definitely the focal point of the red zone attack, with nine receiving touchdowns.
So, if Maiava doesn't take off with it, and Marks fakes a run up the middle, chances are the ball will be coming Lane's way, and the Aggie secondary should be ready to stop him at all costs if they want to hoist the Las Vegas Bowl trophy in the end.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Former Colorado Buffaloes Edge Rusher Commits To Texas A&M Aggies
Would NIL Deals Have Kept Johnny Manziel At Texas A&M Longer?
A Year-By-Year Breakdown of Mike Evans' Football Career
Texas A&M Aggies' Myles Garrett Reaches Major Career Milestone