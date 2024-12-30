Texas A&M Aggies In The NFL, Week 17: Mike Evans Moves Closer To Tying NFL Record
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans continues to inch his way toward Jerry Rice's record of 11 straight seasons of 1,000 receiving yards.
After his eight receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, Evans now only needs 85 yards in the season finale against the New Orleans Saints to complete the task.
With former Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore now with the Washington Commanders, the Saints will now need a new strategy for containing the Aggie star.
The Buccaneers picked apart the Carolina Panthers 48-14. With the Atlanta Falcons' loss to the Commanders Sunday night, Tampa Bay now has sole possession of first place in the NFC South, now only needing a win or a Falcons loss next week to take the division.
Evans' pair of receiving touchdowns brings him up to 11 on the year now, tying him with Detriot Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for third-most in the league.
Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett made some history of his own this past Sunday, tallying a pair of sacks in Cleveland's 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins to make him the first player in NFL history with at least 14 sacks in four consecutive seasons, tying him with Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals for the league lead.
On the other sideline in that game, Dolphins running back De'Von Achane's production wasn't what Miami had expected from the sophomore year back, with only 25 yards on 10 carries and two catches for 13 yards.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper continued his impressive rookie campaign with 11 total tackles against the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay came up just short in the game, however, losing 27-25.
Nnamdi Madubuike and the Baltimore Ravens' defense gave the Houston Texans a Christmas to forget with a 31-2 win. Madubuike scored a sack on Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Baltimore defense held the Houston offense to 211 total yards on offense, including only 58 yards rushing.
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller still has prime play left in his tank, sacking Aaron Rodgers once in the Bills' 40-14 win over the New York Jets, clinching the no. 2 seed in the AFC's playoffs for Buffalo.
Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson scored only a single tackle in the Cowboys' 41-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys' defense, like many teams this year, could not stop Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who ran for 167 yards and became the ninth player in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 yards rushing and now only sits 101 yards behind Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record.
