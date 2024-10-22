Texas A&M Aggies In The NFL, Week 7: Mike Evans Hits Another Career Milestone
Another week in the pros and another career milestone reached by the Canton-bound receiver Mike Evans.
The Buccaneers wideout caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to claim his 100th career receiving touchdown, becoming the 11th player in NFL history to do so.
Unfortunately, that would be the only reception that the 11-year veteran would provide for his team, as he would later aggravate his right hamstring trying to haul in another touchdown pass and was forced to exit the game and did not return as the Buccaneers took a 41-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens as Lamar Jackson threw for five touchdowns and Derrick Henry took off for 169 yards and a receiving touchdown.
Bucs coach Todd Bowles will hope that an MRI Tuesday does not reveal any serious injury to Evans' hamstring, which is not the first time he has dealt with an aggravation in that area.
And speaking of the Baltimore Ravens, former Aggie DT Nnamdi Madubuike notched a solo tackle in the Ravens' victory.
In other news, Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk also only recorded a solo reception for 24 yards on three targets as the Jags defeated the New England Patriots 32-16.
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane saw a slight return to form Sunday in the Dolphins' 16-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, toting the rock 15 times for 77 yards and catching two passes for eight more yards. Luckily for Miami, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is slated to return next week, so hopefully a resurgence is in store for the entire offense.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper continued his successful rookie campaign as tallied three total tackles (two solo) as the Packers defeated the Houston Texans 24-22 at Lambeau Field after a last-second field goal.
Myles Garrett continues to be the one point of optimism in the Cleveland Browns as he racked four total tackles against the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson went down in the game with a ruptured Achilles tendon and will miss the remainder of the season. The Browns lost 21-14 as Joe Burrow found his college teammate Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for scores as the Bengals took their second straight win.
