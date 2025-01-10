Texas A&M Aggies' Myles Garrett Named All-Pro For 4th Time
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is the shining example of former Texas A&M Aggies players in the NFL, and he only continues to rack up the awards.
On Friday, Garrett earned the fourth first-team All-Pro selection of his career, as well as his second-straight.
Despite the Browns enduring a miserable 3-14 season, Garrett put together yet another outstanding individual season. The former No. 1 overall pick racked up 47 tackles, a league-high 22 tackles for loss, 28 quarterback hits and 14 sacks. He's been just as good, if not better than he was when he won Defensive Player of the Year last season.
"I don't see how he's not the best defensive player in the game this year," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Jan. 2, per the team's site. "The piece to me that I think is so impressive and remarkable is he's doing all this while getting all of the attention from the other team. It's like a degree of difficulty that he's able to (have the second-most) sacks and (the most) tackles for loss with all that attention. It should be impossible."
Perhaps the most impressive part of Garrett's season is that he faced significantly more double teams than in 2023, yet he continues to terrorize opposing offenses. Simply put, he's one of the most dominant, if not the most dominant defensive player in the league, and a beacon to all Aggies who follow him.
"Because I got better," Garrett said. "And I'll continue to until I'm finished."
