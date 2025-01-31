Texas A&M Aggies' Shemar Stewart Lands In NFC South In New Mock Draft
The Texas A&M Aggies were blessed with three standout defensive linemen this season in Shemar Stewart, Shemar Turner and Nic Scourton, and all three are now off to the NFL.
All three are expected to be relatively early picks in April's NFL Draft, but the question is: which one will go first?
Most draft analysts seem to believe Scourton will go first, but NFL.com's Eric Edholm went against the grain by instead going with Stewart, whom he mocked to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 15 overall.
"With Matthew Judon and Lorenzo Carter set to hit free agency, a screaming need becomes even more necessary in Atlanta," Edholm wrote. "Stewart isn't a true edge bender, but he's a long, strong, athletically blessed pressure player to aid the front."
Stewart is a physical specimen, standing at 6-5 and 281 pounds while boasting impressive speed for that size. His production has been surprisingly low throughout his career, recording just 4.5 sacks in three seasons, but he undoubtedly has great potential.
"Stewart is carved from granite, possessing a rare blend of traits, explosiveness and untapped upside," NFL.com's Lance Zeirlien wrote in his scouting report. "He’s long and sudden off the snap but hasn’t learned to weaponize his hands to control the point of attack and bypass protection with go-to moves. His bull-rush compresses the pocket off the edge, and he’s too athletic for guards when reduced inside.
"He can be very disruptive in both phases but requires additional training to start converting his opportunities into finishes. The lack of production relative to the traits is a concern; still, players who move like him are highly coveted. While the boom-or-bust label might be in play, it feels like a matter of time before it all starts to click at a high level."
Curiously, Edholm has Scourton falling out of the first round entirely, while most other mock drafts have him in the mid-late first round.
It remains to be seen where the three Aggies linemen end up, but they should be off the board pretty early on.
