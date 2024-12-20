Texas A&M Aggies Starting Guard Returns For 2025 Season
Texas A&M Aggies guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams will return to College Station for final year of college eligibility and forgo the 2025 NFL Draft, he revealed on his Instagram page Friday.
A Dallas native, Reed-Adams started every game at right guard for the Aggies this season. The 6-5, 330-pound junior helped A&M average 199.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks second in the SEC.
According to Pro Football Focus, Reed-Adams finished with a 76 offensive grade and an 81 run-blocking grade, both the best on the team. He also has a 79.9 pass-blocking grade, which ranks second on the team behind left tackle Trey Zuhn III. PFF credited him with one sack and eight pressures allowed on 361 pass-blocking snaps.
With Reed-Adams officially returning, the Aggies could be looking at a very similar offensive line next season to the one they currently have. All four other starters are eligible to return, though they of course still have their own decisions to make.
Prior to his arrival in College Station, Reed-Adams started 15 of the 31 games he appeared in over four seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks. Eleven of those starts came in 2023 as he helped the Jayhawks to a 9-4 record.
The Aggies close out the season against the USC Trojans in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 27.
