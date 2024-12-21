Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Kam Dewberry Commits to SEC Rival
Former Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Kam Dewberry has found a new home in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
And he is staying in the SEC.
According to reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Dewberry has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He will have one year of eligibility remaining in Tuscaloosa.
Dewberry is the third former Aggie to find a new home in the SEC alongside Jaden Platt (Arkansas) and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (South Carolina).
He was a member of the historic 2022 recruiting class for Texas A&M, which shattered records as the highest-rated class in history. That class has since completely fallen apart, however, with more than 20 of the 30 signees either transferring or leaving the program, including 16 of the top 17 rated players in the group.
Dewberry fell into that group, coming to College Station ranked as the No. 81 player in the country, the No. 3 offensive lineman, and the No. 15 player in the state of Texas.
He is also one of 16 total players who have either entered the portal or announced their intentions to do so since the conclusion of the regular season.
In his career with Texas A&M, Dewberry played in 32 games with eight starts over three seasons, including five starts in his first year on campus.
