Texas A&M Aggies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: What the Stats Say
The Texas A&M Aggies are red hot right now, coming off their seventh-straight win with a 38-23 comeback against LSU that put them alone atop the SEC standings.
No time to rest though, as next up is a road trip against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Shane Beamer's team may have an unassuming 4-3 record (2-3 in SEC play), but the fact their games against LSU and Alabama went down to the wire shows they can hang with pretty much any team. So far, the Gamecocks' only truly bad performance was a 27-3 loss to Ole Miss on Oct. 5, so this isn't a team to be taken lightly.
As always, let's look at what the cold, hard numbers have to say about this prime time matchup.
Starting with the Gamecocks, the offense is decent, but not anything special. Through seven games, South Carolina is accounting for 346.9 total yards - 186 passing and 160.9 rushing - and 28.6 points per game, which all rank eighth or lower in the SEC.
Defensively, the outlook is a bit better for the Gamecocks. They rank fourth in the SEC with 298.3 yards allowed per game, and they're particularly effective against the run as they've allowed just 101.9 yards per game. Their scoring defense isn't quite as impressive as they rank eighth in the SEC with 18.7 points allowed per game, but it's still a solid mark.
For the Aggies, their game plan is simple: ground and pound. A&M ranks second in the SEC with 221.6 yards per game, and it makes up for a below-average passing attack (179.6 yards per game). The Aggies have scored 32.3 points per game, so they aren't blowing opponents out most of the time, but they're doing more than enough to get the job done.
Speaking of, A&M's defense has been impressive as well. The Aggies' raw stats don't look like anything too special as they've allowed 338 total yards - 233.5 passing and 104.5 rushing - and 18.4 points per game. However, they've come up clutch in the biggest moments.
These two teams have met every year for a decade now, but the Gamecocks' only win came in 2022, when they beat the Aggies 30-24 in Columbia. This marks their first game in the Palmetto State since then, and the Aggies will look to return the favor.
