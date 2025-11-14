Texas A&M Star Wide Receiver Still At Risk Of Missing South Carolina Game
The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies are set to return to Kyle Field for the first time since October 11 when they play host to the South Carolina Gamecocks in their penultimate conference game of the season.
However, during their preparations for the contest, as the official SEC injury report was released Wednesday night, wide receiver Mario Craver appearing under "questionable" definitely had to open some eyes.
Fortunately, he wasn't downgraded in Thursday's report, but he wasn't upgraded either, still sitting in the "questionable" section with whatever undisclosed issue is bothering him.
What If He Can't Play?
Even with all the depth that the Maroon and White have at the wide receiver position, the loss of Craver for Saturday's contest would still put a dent in the team's offensive gameplan.
Craver is currently third in the SEC with 775 receiving yards and four touchdowns from 46 catches but hasn't found the end zone in the receiving game since his masterful 86-yard touchdown in Texas A&M's win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The wideout, however, did score on the ground with a seven-yard rushing touchdown against his old buddies from Mississippi State when Texas A&M hosted the Bulldogs back on October 4 this year.
Craver's production has seen a small drop off lately compared to where he was earlier in the year (4.6 receptions last three games), but his big play abilities have set up many a scoring opportunity for Mike Elko's offense, such as his game-opening 67-yard catch against the Florida Gators.
Who Else Is Hurt?
As was the case Wednesday night, Thursday night's report saw linebacker Scooby Williams, safety Bryce Anderson, running back Le'Veon Moss, and safety Rashad Johnson Jr. officially listed as out for the contest.
Williams was listed as "doubtful" at first, but it seems he will yet again be on the sidelines after suffering a foot injury in the Notre Dame game.
The linebacker returned for a brief two-game stint against the Arkansas Razorbacks and LSU Tigers, recording six tackles combined, but did not take the field last week against Missouri, and will miss his fifth conference game of the season.
Bryce Anderson is also recovering from an injury in South Bend, a scary head injury that saw Anderson lie on the field for many minutes following a play.
Le'Veon Moss is slated to return at some point in the regular season after suffering an ankle injury against Florida, but with only three games left in that span, time is a-ticking for the senior.
Rashad Johnson Jr. was listed as out for the Missouri matchup, and his condition has not seen improvement in the past week, unfortunately.
The Aggies and Gamecocks kick off from Kyle Field at 11:00 AM on Saturday on ESPN.