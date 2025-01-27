Texas A&M WR Mike Evans Is Heading To 2025 Pro Bowl Games
Another year, another 1,000-yard season, and now another Pro Bowl selection for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.
After originally being absent from the Games, Evans and New York Giants star rookie wideout Malik Nabers were announced as replacement receivers Monday morning, gifting Evans his sixth career selection, the third most in Tampa Bay franchise history behind Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks and Warren Sapp, who went to the Pro Bowl 11 and seven times each, respectively.
Evans has been the textbook definition of consistent in his 11 NFL seasons, eclipsing 1,000 yards in each of those seasons, which included his 1,004-yard season this year, tying him with the legendary Jerry Rice for most consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards in NFL history.
Evans was also yet again a favorite target for Baker Mayfield in the red zone, with his 11 touchdowns tying him with Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews for the fourth-most in the league.
On top of that, Evans has already set the Tampa Bay franchise record for each major receiving category and even became the franchise's leading points scorer this past season.
Evans, however, will have to wait until next year to try his hand at a second Super Bowl championship, as the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs after a last-second field goal advanced Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders to the next round of the playoffs.
As mentioned before, this is Evans' sixth career Pro Bowl selection, having been honored in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023 as well.
