Texas A&M Aggies Hosting USC Trojans Transfer WR for Visit - Report
The Texas A&M Aggies are continuing to stay busy in the transfer portal following the end of the regular season.
Per reports from Jaxson Callaway of Aggies Today, Texas A&M is "expected" to host USC Trojans transfer receiver Duce Robinson for a visit in College Station.
A Phoenix native, Robinson was originally a five-star tight end in the 2023 recruiting class. He received offers from programs like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Clemson, Oregon, Michigan, LSU and many more. He switched to receiver upon arrival to USC.
During two years with the Trojans, Robinson tallied 39 catches for 747 yards and seven touchdowns. This season, he posted 23 grabs for 396 yards and five scores. He caught a touchdown in three straight games during Big Ten play against Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
The Aggies have experienced some major roster turnover on both sides of the ball, and have emphasized the receiver position early in the portal process. Texas A&M has hosted multiple receivers for visits, including Texas Tech's Micah Hudson, N.C. State's receiver Kevin Concepcion, Mississippi State's Mario Craver and Oklahoma's Nic Anderson. The Aggies also managed to flip five-star 2025 receiver Jerome Myles during the early signing period.
Texas A&M has lost multiple receivers to the portal, including Cyrus Allen, Micah Tease and Jacob Bostick. The offense has also been hit with the losses of quarterbacks Conner Weigman and Jaylen Henderson, tight end Jaden Platt and offensive linemen Kam Dewberry, TJ Shanahan, Aki Ogunbiyi and Hunter Erb.
Texas A&M will face Robinson's old USC team in the Las Vegas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27.
