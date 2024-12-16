Texas A&M Aggies In Contention For Top Transfer Portal Cornerback
The Texas A&M Aggies are already hitting some major home runs in the NCAA Transfer Portal, landing two of the top players available in receiver Micah Hudson and corner Julian Humphrey on Sunday alone.
Now, it appears that they are in the running for yet another top transfer talent.
According to reports from On3's Pete Nakos, the Aggies are one of two teams that are standing out for Arizona Wildcats transfer cornerback Tacario Davis. Davis ranks as the No. 1 player at his position and the No. 6 overall play in the portal, per the On3 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.
"Since entering the transfer portal last week, sources tell On3 that two schools to watch for Tacario Davis are Miami and Texas A&M," Nakos said. "The junior still has the option to enter the NFL draft if he doesn’t find the right fit in the transfer portal."
The 6-foot-3, 174-pound Long Beach, California native came to Arizona as an unheralded three-star recruit in the 2022 class. Over the last three seasons, however, he has quickly emerged as one of the best cover corners in the entire country.
This past season as a junior, Davis had 44 total tackles, two tackles for loss and six pass break ups in 12 games, which followed a sophomore season in which he had 15 pass break ups and an interception in 2023.
Should the Aggies indeed be able to land Davis, it would be another major win for Mike Elko and the defense, which will enter the offseason dangerously thin at the corner spot behid Dezz Ricks and Will Lee III.
Signing Davis would help solve that problem immediately, and would likely even take over the No. 1 field corner spot on the defense.
Davis will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
