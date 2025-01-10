All Aggies

Former Texas A&M Aggies 4-Star Makes Transfer Portal Decision

Another Texas A&M Aggies transfer has made a commitment out of the portal.

Former Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman TJ Shanahan Jr. has found a new home in the transfer portal.

Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Shanahan Jr. has committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions after spending two seasons in College Station. He redshirted his freshman year and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

An Orlando native that eventually played his high school ball at Westlake High School in Austin, Shanahan was a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He received offers from teams like Oregon, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Georgia, Texas, Penn State, Miami, LSU, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, SMU and many more. However, he committed to the Aggies and former head coach Jimbo Fisher in Sept. 2022. He made unofficial visits to UCF, Florida, LSU, A&M and Miami.

During his first season with A&M in 2023, Shanahan played in three games before preserving his redshirt. This season, he emerged into a bigger role, playing in 10 contests while making five starts. He battled through some injuries but had an impact as a center after Mark Nabou Jr. suffered a season-ending injury in the opener against Notre Dame.

Despite suffering some major losses in the portal, the Aggies have added some real talent in return, including Tyler Onyedim (Iowa State), tight ends Nate Boerkircher (Nebraska) and Micah Riley (Auburn), receivers Micah Hudson (Texas Tech), KC Concepcion (N.C. State) and Mario Craver (Mississippi State), quarterback Jacob Zeno (UAB) and edge rushers T.J. Searcy (Florida), Dayon Hayes (Colorado) and Sam M'Pemba (Georgia).

The Aggies could add some more commits as the offseason rolls on, but have likely already done the majority of their heavy lifting.

