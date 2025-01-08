Texas A&M Aggies Offensive Lineman Makes Transfer Portal Decision
Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Hunter Erb announced a little over a month ago that he would be entering the transfer portal, marking another lineman loss for Mike Elko and crew.
There was still speculation on where the lineman will end up next year, but his decision was reported Wednesday.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Erd is expected to transfer to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane under head coach Tre Lamb, who will take over in his first season as the Tulsa head coach next season. The team finished dead last in the American Athletic Conference standings in 2024, with a 1-7 conference record and a 3-9 overall record by season's end.
The Golden Hurricane started off strong with a 62-28 win over Northwestern State, but that was followed by a close 28-24 loss to Arkansas State and then a blowout at the hands of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 45-10.
The sophomore from Newark, TX only saw the field once this year in the Aggies dominating win over No. 9 Missouri in early October and only played in two games in all of 2023.
Despite a slew of losses to the portal, Texas A&M has landed transfer commitments from, defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim (Iowa State), tight ends Nate Boerkircher (Nebraska) and Micah Riley (Auburn), receivers Micah Hudson (Texas Tech), KC Concepcion (N.C. State) and Mario Craver (Mississippi State), edge rushers T.J. Searcy (Florida), Dayon Hayes (Colorado) and Sam M'Pemba (Georgia) and quarterback Jacob Zeno (UAB).
The Aggies could be due for some more portal additions as the offseason treads on.
