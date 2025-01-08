Will Texas A&M Turn to Transfer Portal to Find Noah Thomas Replacement?
It did not take long for the Texas A&M Aggies to start addressing their weakness. Once the transfer portal opened, Texas A&M went right to work trying to add playmakers to an offense that lacked consistent production at receiver.
That work in the portal landed them, KC Concepcion (NC State), Mario Craver (Mississippi State), and Micah Hudson (Texas Tech). But even after adding those three receivers, there is still a question of do they need more.
That is in part due to Concepcion being the only receiver of the three added through the portal so far that has shown signs of stardom. His most productive season came in 2023 where he finished with 839 yards and 10 touchdowns on 71 receptions. But that is also due to the recent departure of Noah Thomas.
The former four-star receiver out of League City, Texas, was seemingly starting to ascend into the top receiver for the Aggies. After combining for 410 yards in his first two seasons, he broke this past fall totaling a career-high 574 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 receptions. He was the Aggies's leading receiver and looked set to once again be a top receiver in A&M's offense next fall.
However, despite the additions to his position which could have very well helped him. He entered the transfer portal on January 1 before committing to Georgia six days later. This has left the Aggies essentially back in the same situation they were in coming into the offseason, with just one proven receiver.
And now with the portal having closed for those not playing in the playoffs or later bowl games, it seems they won't have many more potential transfers to pursue. Especially ones that could be difference-makers.
This means barring a shock transfer portal entry from a receiver still playing, it seems the Aggies are done with the portal at receiver for the time being.
