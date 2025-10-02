Texas A&M Debuts New Look for Kyle Field Ahead of "Black Out" Game
The No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies are set to undergo their fifth game and second conference game in the 2025 season when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs in their "Black Out" game.
Last year saw a return to the theme with the Aggies donning all-black uniforms, with the helmets boasting the white script writing of "Aggies" and the numbers and names on the jerseys in a white/silver design.
What the theme didn't feature was a change of color throughout the Kyle Field stadium, with the end zones, sidelines, and midfield logo still holding their traditional maroon and white colors.
However, this year's game might finally see a change of scenery on the field.
Kyle Field Getting "Blacked Out" for the Game vs. Mississippi State
In a post on his official X page, Texas A&M's five-star defensive commit from the class of 2026, Brandon Arrington, posted a picture from inside the home grandstand of Kyle Field, and what his eyes were seeing was an entire reset of the on-field design of Kyle Field.
Arrington's post featured a freshly painted Kyle Field under a sunny sky Thursday afternoon, only the spots that would typically be maroon were indeed black, playing along with the "Black Out" theme for the weekend, with black end zones, black sideline designs, and even the midfield logo sporting a black background.
And to cap it all off, the end zones sported the same white script "Aggies" writing that was featured on the team's helmets in last year's game.
Last year's "Black Out" game saw the Aggies struggle early in the first half against the LSU Tigers, but an adjustment at halftime saw Marcel Reed replace Conner Weigman at the quarterback position, and the rest was pretty much history, with a 31-point second half from the A&M offense and elite production from the defense led to a 38-23 win for the team, announcing Reed's arrival as the team's official starting quarterback moving forward.
The home team will be looking to avoid falling into a hole early against the Bulldog team that is still recovering from a tough overtime loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in their conference opener in Starkville last Saturday.
The Bulldogs will be led onto the field by quarterback Blake Shapen, who missed the game between the two teams last year after an injury in the fourth game of the season put him on the shelf for the remainder of the year.
The two maroon SEC teams kick off at 6:30 PM Saturday night on ESPN.