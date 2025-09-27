Texas A&M Linebacker Out for SEC Opener vs. Auburn Tigers
The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies are just hours away from their first conference game of the 2025 season against Jackson Arnold and the Auburn Tigers, looking to keep their undefeated season rolling in front of the home crowd at Kyle Field.
The Tigers are fresh off of a rough game against the Oklahoma Sooners last week in Norman, one that saw their quarterback Arnold get sacked nine times in their 24-17 loss, and facing A&M's defense should not be much of an easier task, especially given the pressure they are known for forcing opponents.
However, that defensive pressure will be without a key member of their personnel in College Station Saturday afternoon.
Scooby Williams Not Available For Aggies vs. Auburn
After originally being listed as questionable earlier in the week and then being dubbed a game-time decision, it was made official Saturday morning that linebacker Scooby Williams was doubtful to play, and was later shown on an injury report on College GameDay as out, and would not be on the field for the Maroon and White as they begin their conference slate against the Tigers.
During the incredible game against Notre Dame, Williams picked off CJ Carr in the closing moments of the first half, allowing the Maroon and White to score a take the lead over the Irish at halftime, but shortly after securing the turnover, Williams was seen heading back to the locker room and did not return to the game.
After the game, it was disclosed that the former Florida linebacker had suffered an ankle injury, and was not expected to be major nor keep the defender sidelined for an extended period of time.
It's clear that the decision stems from Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko will still want Williams to be 100 percent going forward, though playing through injury is nothing new for the senior Williams, who played through most of the 2024 season with a torn meniscus that he suffered on the opening drive against Notre Dame in the season opener.
The tandem of Williams and Taurean York have produced at a very high level thus far, the two combining for 29 total tackles with Williams also recording a sack through the first three games of the season, with his pick of Carr in South Bend serving as the only interception that the Aggies have recorded this season at this point.
With Williams out, expect sophomore Jordan Lockhart to get more playing time alongside York and Daymion Sanford in the linebacking corps.
The Aggies and Tigers kick off from Kyle Field this afternoon at 2:30 PM on ESPN.