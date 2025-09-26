Texas A&M LB Scooby Williams Receives Final Injury Update Before Auburn Game
The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies have gotten off to an incredible start in the 2025 campaign thus far, a 3-0 record after wins over the UTSA Roadrunners, Utah State Aggies, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The Aggie offense has been led by quarterback Marcel Reed, along with running back Le'Veon Moss and the two star transfer wide receivers that are adjusting well to College Station in Mario Craver and KC Concepcion, and the defense has showed why they have a legendary nickname of the "Wrecking Crew" so far this season.
However, there is still a slight chance that one key defender in the crew's chances of playing against Auburn Saturday afternoon could be wrecked, or not.
Scooby Williams a Game-Time Decision for SEC Opener vs. Auburn
And after originally appearing on this week's injury report as questionable, On3's Pete Nakos reported that Texas A&M linebacker Scooby Williams would likely be a game-time decision for Texas A&M's conference-opening matchup against the Auburn Tigers Saturday afternoon.
During the incredible game against Notre Dame, Williams picked off CJ Carr in the closing moments of the first half, allowing the Maroon and White to score a take the lead over the Irish at halftime, but shortly after securing the turnover, Williams was seen heading back to the locker room and did not return to the game.
After the game, it was disclosed that the former Florida linebacker had suffered an ankle injury, and was not expected to be major nor keep the defender sidelined for an extended period of time.
However, after he was still listed as questionable after the team's bye week last Saturday, speculation began to arise about the severity of the senior's injury, and now there seems to be more optimism for the linebacker taking the field against Auburn, being upgraded from questionable to a game-time decision.
If Williams feels he can contribute for the full 60 minutes, then you can guarantee that Mike Elko will have him on the field and continue to allow the tandem of Williams and Taurean York to continue to produce at a high level, the two combining for 29 total tackles with Williams also recording a sack through the first three games of the season, with his pick of Carr in South Bend serving as the only interception that the Aggies have recorded this season so far.
Elko will still want Williams to be 100 percent going forward, though playing through injury is nothing new for the senior Williams, who played through most of the 2024 season with a torn meniscus that he suffered on the opening drive against Notre Dame in the season opener.
The Aggies and Tigers kick off from Kyle Field Saturday afternoon at 2:30 PM on ESPN.