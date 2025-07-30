All Aggies

Texas A&M at Missouri Tigers 2025 Way-Too-Early Preview: What the Stats Say

How does Texas A&M stack up against Missouri entering the 2025 season?

Aaron Raley

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis (17) stops Missouri Tigers running back Marcus Carroll (9) in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis (17) stops Missouri Tigers running back Marcus Carroll (9) in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
The Texas A&M Aggies open up the month of November on a well-deserved bye after what should be a hectic battle with the LSU Tigers in Death Valley.

The following week, the Aggies will then go from one Tiger team to another, traveling to Faurot Field in Columbia, MO to take on Missouri, who will be looking to avenge themselves after a season-crushing 41-10 loss at Kyle Field last season that saw the Tigers drop from top 10 in the rankings to almost completely out of the top 25.

With sixth-year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz putting his faith in the hands of transfer quarterback Beau Pribula, the Tigers will look to avoid the horror that haunted them in College Station and avoid the over 230 rushing yards that carried the Aggies to the win on October 5 last season.

So, What Do the Stats Say?

When you look at the stats in last year's contest between the two SEC schools, it's no wonder that the Aggies won by as much as they did.

Though neither team committed a turnover in the contest, Texas A&M's offensive production was simply too much for the Mizzou defense to handle, especially the rushing attack that saw the Aggies advance the ball 236 yards on the ground and score all of their touchdowns via the rush, including 138 yards and three touchdowns coming from Le'Veon Moss.

And as dominant as the offense was for the Maroon and White, the defense was just as much of a difference maker in the game. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook completed less than half of his passes and was sacked six times, the only positive for the Tigers' offense being a 59-yard touchdown from Cook to Theo Wease Jr. to finally put Mizzou on the board in the latter half of the third quarter, the game very much out of reach by that point in time.

The 236 rushing yards were well above the average of 195.5 yards the Farmers averaged on the ground throughout the 2024 season, though that average was much higher at the time that they were facing Missouri last year, as Le'Veon Moss was on his tear of professional level rushing performances before his heartbreaking injury against South Carolina that prematurely ended his 2024 campaign.

Conner Weigman's 276 passing yards were also much above the average of the 210.3 yards per game that the Aggie quarterbacks averaged through the air.

The Tigers averaged 225.1 passing yards per game in 2024 and 164.5 rushing yards, neither of which they met in their forgettable morning at Kyle Field last season.

The Aggies and Tigers meet on November 8 from Faurot Field in Columbia.

