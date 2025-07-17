Texas A&M O-Line Leader Speaks Up on Offense’s Championship Potential
For the first three days of SEC Media Days, Texas A&M fans could only listen as the rest of the conference dominated the headlines. Whether it was Lane Kiffin tossing subtle jabs or Kirby Smart fielding questions about another title run, the Aggies were kept in the background until Thursday.
With A&M now on the schedule, it was go time for head coach Mike Elko and his three player representatives: Ar’Maj Reed-Adams, Taurean York, and Will Lee III.
Among the group, Reed-Adams quickly embraced the spotlight, showcasing his personality and confidence while offering a preview into Collin Klein’s new look offense.
Best O-Line in the Nation?
Per usual, the veteran lineman did not hesitate to speak his mind. In an interview with TexAgs, Reed-Adams spoke confidently about the offensive line’s ceiling, even suggesting the unit has what it takes to win a major national award.
“I feel like we are the best offensive line in the country, and I feel like I’m one of many guys on our line who could win the Outland Trophy too,” Reed-Adams said. “That’s something we all focus on and push ourselves toward. The Joe Moore and winning football games are the biggest goals for us right now.”
For those unfamiliar, the Outland Trophy is awarded to the best interior lineman in college football, while the Joe Moore Award honors the top offensive line unit in the nation.
So, if Texas A&M has its sights set on both awards, winning football games should come easy right?
Well, that should be the case for the Aggies if quarterback Marcel Reed is able to take advantage of his veteran offensive line and utilize all the weapons in his arsenal.
Reed-Adams, for one, is confident in his signal-caller, so much so that he joked Reed might not even need that great of protection.
“He is the type of kid who can handle it [more pressure]”, Reed-Adams said with a smile. “He is smooth, even-keeled, and he is a leader for us so we try to make it seem like there is a lot more pressure than there really is and it does not faze him.”
With many returning weapons such as the three-headed running back monster of Le’Veon Moss, Reuben Owens, and Amari Daniels, plus dynamic portal pickups at receiver in KC Concepcion, Mario Craver, and Jonah Wilson, Reed should have more than enough toys to wreak havoc in the SEC.
And that’s without even mentioning Terry Bussey III, who was one of the more exciting players last season for the Aggies and is due for a breakout season.
Despite being a five-star prospect and a fan favorite, Bussey has somewhat flown under the radar amid the abundance of offensive talent A&M is bringing into 2025.
But if Reed-Adams’ comments are any indication, Bussey could easily become the No. 1 option in Klein’s offense.
“He’s running fast and is very explosive,” Reed-Adams said. “We just have to figure out a way to get him the ball.”
By the time December rolls around, if Reed-Adams’ comments about the Aggies boasting one of the best offensive lines in the country, Marcel Reed truly being that guy, and Terry Bussey having a breakout season all come to fruition, Texas A&M could easily find themselves in the College Football Playoff.