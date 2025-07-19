Texas A&M vs Arkansas: 2025 Southwest Classic Score Predictions
The Southwest Classic looms once again, but looks a little bit different this time around.
Instead of the short trip up to Arlington, Texas, the Texas A&M Aggies will be making the trek all the way up to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the first time in recent memory.
As the Aggies gear up for the season, the Texas A&M Aggies on SI writers gave their predictions for their Week 8 matchup.
Here are the Picks:
Olivia Sims, Staff Writer
With the Aggies winning the last 3 matchups against the Razorbacks, I expect this year to be no different. With the game moving away from AT&T Stadium and into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, the Hogs will have a more prominent fan base, yet it’s nothing Marcel Reed and the Texas A&M team can’t handle. The last three matchups have been very close, and this year will be no different.
Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 21
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
Texas A&M has dominated this rivalry as of late, winning 12 of 13 matchups against Arkansas since joining the SEC. Frankly, there isn’t much reason to believe this year will be any different.
Sure, this game will be in Fayetteville rather than in Arlington like usual, and Razorbacks fans can certainly get loud for the occasion. However, Sam Pittman’s squad has lost a lot since last season, and that will be tough to overcome against an Aggies team with much stronger continuity.
Texas A&M 28, Arkansas 17
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
As the Southwest Classic returns to Fayetteville, the Razorbacks see a massive gap in their offense with wide receiver Andrew Armstrong now with the Miami Dolphins. Taylen Green is a very underrated quarterback, and last year’s game was close for a reason.
That being said, I don’t see how Arkansas’ defense will contain A&M through the ground or in the air, as Arkansas linebacker Landon Jackson is also in the pros. Both quarterbacks are highly mobile, so I expect a ground-and-pound battle, but I believe that the Aggies have the edge in this contest, even in front of what I expect to be a hostile Arkansas crowd. A&M takes their 13th win against the Pigs in their last 14 meetings.
Texas A&M 28, Arkansas 21
Diego Saenz, Staff Writer
First time these two will meet on a college campus since 2013. During the time Jerry World was the official seed, A&M won every game but one. I think I speak for the majority when I say that I am so glad that the game will not be at a neutral sight anymore.
Texas A&M narrowly got past Arkansas last year with a 21-17 win, but this year’s matchup in Fayetteville has all the makings of another one of those infamous A&M “trap” games. Similarly to when Tennessee came into Fayetteville last season, I sense A&M will also struggle.
However, I trust that Mike Elko has built a strong enough culture to escape with a win. Marcel Reed will lead his first-ever winning drive and put to sleep a hostile Hog crowd. Randy Bond walks it off with a game-winning field goal and breaks Arkansas’ fans' hearts once again.
Texas A&M 27, Arkansas 25
DJ Burton, Staff Writer
The Aggies and Razorbacks are so similar that it is not even funny. Their near-identical play style on offense and their similar defensive numbers always make the Southwest Classic a fun game to watch.
Texas A&M is returning its entire run game. The unit is coming back with a year of chemistry already under its belt and ready to make a case for the top run game in the nation. Quarterback Marcel Reed is entering year two with some new weapons at his disposal.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green may be one of the most underrated quarterbacks in college football and is the spearhead of a hungry Sam Pittman-led team.
Heading into the Pig Pen, the Aggies will have their work cut out for them, but the experienced run game combined with the dynamic duo of KC Concepcion and Mario Craver will put them on top.
Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 28