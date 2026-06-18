How to Watch Mexico vs. South Korea on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Mexico and South Korea know victory in Thursday’s battle will secure progression to the last 32 of this summer’s World Cup and even sew up the top spot in Group A.

Those are the stakes at play when the nations collide for the 15th time at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, confidence beaming within both camps following opening day victories, Mexico conquered South Africa without breaking stride, while South Korea exhibited its resilience and energy in a comeback win over Czechia.

If last September’s friendly meeting is anything to go by, Thursday’s match will be full of action and incredibly even. Santiago Giménez clinched a 2–2 draw for Mexico in Nashville with his 94th-minute equalizer, and a repeat of such drama wouldn’t go amiss for the neutrals tuning in this time around.

Here’s how to catch the action on TV.

What Time Does Mexico vs. South Korea Kick Off?

Location : Zapopan, Mexico

: Zapopan, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Akron

: Estadio Akron Date : Thursday, June 18 / Friday, June 19

: Thursday, June 18 / Friday, June 19 Kick-off Time : 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 19)

: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 19) Referee: Gustavo Tejera (URU)

How to Watch Mexico vs. South Korea on TV, Live Stream

Excitable supporters in Mexico have their pick of broadcasters. TUDN, ViX and Nu9ve are showing the game, as are Canal 5 and Azteca Deportes.

fuboTV and the FOX Network provide English-language broadcasts in the United States, with UNIVERSO and Telemundo offering the match in Spanish.

French-speaking audiences in Canada can catch the match on RDS, with TSN providing English-language coverage.

BBC is the only broadcaster in the United Kingdom.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, FOX One Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Nu9ve, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App United Kingdom BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

What’s Next for Mexico, South Korea?

South Korea showed its quality against Czechia. | Martin Zabala/Xinhua/Getty Images

Mexico finishes its World Cup group stage campaign against Czechia on Wednesday in front of a packed Estadio Azteca. It could enter the clash already certain of progression and first place depending on the results across matchday two.

South Korea kicks off at the same time on the same day as it closes its group stage against South Africa, the clash staged at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe.

El Tri and the Taegeuk Warriors will both hope to be involved in the knockout stage, which kicks off on June 28.

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