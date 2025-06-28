Texas A&M WR Commit Officially Shuts Down Recruitment
Texas A&M wide receiver commit Madden Williams has made his intentions very clear: he wants to bring College Station its first title in nearly a century.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Williams has shut down his recruitment and no longer has interest regarding potential interest from other schools, as he is going full steam ahead with the Aggies. Williams has made official visits to Arizona State, Washington, and Florida State.
“I’m ready to go bring back a national championship to Aggieland," Williams told Fawcett.
Williams Committed to Texas A&M Back in December
Williams, a four-star wide receiver St. John Boscoe High School in Bellflower, CA, committed to the Aggies back in Dec. 2024, shortly after Texas A&M's heartbreaking loss to the USC Trojans.
The class of 2026 wideout has fully embraced being a part of the Texas A&M culture, even signing an NIL deal with Adidas, who is the official athletic sponsor of the Maroon and White.
According to the 247Sports rankings, Williams is the 39th-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2026 and the 23rd-ranked player in the state of California.
247's national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had nothing but positive remarks to say about the wide out, saying that "no receiver out West has impressed more on the camp and 7v7 circuit than Williams."
Biggins also praised the receiver's physique as well as his route-running ability.
"Williams has really filled out his 6-2 frame and is a strong, powerful receiver and very good in jump and contested catch situations," Biggins' report reads. "He's a clever route runner who knows how to get open and can line up out wide or in the slot. Not a burner right now and needs to continue to improve his long speed but runs well enough and knows how to use his speed to set up a defensive back."
Williams was one of the first commits that Mike Elko and crew landed in the 2026 commitment cycle. And with the speed that the Aggies got at receiver during that same period from the transfer portal, opposing secondaries may start having nightmares from having to keep up with guys such as Mario Craver and KC Concepcion, in addition to returning receivers such as Ashton Bethel-Roman.
Williams' junior campaign in Bellflower was very evident of his overall skill out wide, as he recorded 50 receptions that resulted in 851 yards and an impressive 13 touchdowns throughout the year.