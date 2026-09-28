The Biggest Concern Texas A&M Can't Ignore After Loss to LSU

Mike Elko spent the week ahead of the LSU game asking for a response.

Texas A&M had just suffered a miserable loss to Kentucky, but there was still an opportunity to keep one bad performance from becoming something more significant. Beat LSU in Tiger Stadium, and the Aggies could show the college football world that the preseason expectations were justified and Kentucky was simply a blip on the radar.

Instead, the response was, at best, silent and, at worst, completely absent.

LSU rolled over Texas A&M 35-6, and there was never much indication that a counterpunch was coming. The Aggies finished with 197 yards of offense, failed to score a touchdown and watched LSU steadily turn one of the biggest games on Texas A&M's schedule into a rout.

Texas A&M Was Given Its Chance to Respond

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks on the field during a time-out during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers xat Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was exactly the type of game Elko spent the entire week talking about. How would this team respond to adversity? What would Texas A&M look like after getting punched in the mouth for the first time this season?

The answer to that question was uncomfortable, to say the least.

There was little of the mental fortitude and tenacity that Texas A&M needed in a game like this. LSU landed the first significant punches, and the Aggies never really answered. Actually, that’s giving Texas A&M too much credit. It never answered at all. The phone rang, and the Aggies decided to let it go to voicemail. Little did they know that the call was of particular importance.

There was no moment where the Aggies seemed determined to make the Tigers pay. There was no extended stretch where it felt like Texas A&M was dragging itself back into the game by sheer force of will.

Nope. They were simply flat.

What Are the Next Steps for the Aggies?

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Stephiylan Green (90) pressures Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the third quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Texas A&M couldn’t get up for this game, how will it get up for any of the remaining contests on its schedule?

This was the biggest spot. It was an opportunity to walk into hostile territory and respond with authority against a quality opponent. A good effort could reestablish everything Texas A&M believed it could be this season.

Instead, the Aggies offered almost nothing.

Elko can change schemes. He can adjust personnel. He can even change quarterbacks in what would be a desperate attempt to swing the momentum not just on the field but in the locker room. But it’s probably too late. Saturday night in Baton Rouge was the season, and Texas A&M failed. That’s the most concerning thing of them all.

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