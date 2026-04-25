The Next Texas A&M Player Who Could Follow Trey Zuhn to the NFL

After one of the best seasons in program history, including the first trip to the College Football Playoffs for the Texas A&M Aggies, they will now be tasked with reloading their roster after losing many critical pieces from the past season.

One of those pieces includes Trey Zuhn III, a significant piece of the offense, as he was the anchor at left tackle, protecting quarterback Marcel Reed's blindside. Replacing that talent won't be easy, but head coach Mike Elko believes he could replicate it through the transfer portal.

That's why the Aggies went after Tyree Adams, a veteran left tackle who could be a carbon copy of Zuhn, and be the next left tackle selected in the NFL Draft from the Aggies.

Why Adams is the Perfect Match to Replace Zuhn

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Paul Mubenga (65) and offensive lineman Tyree Adams (71) wait for the snap during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The offensive line is critical to success for any team around the country, and finding continuity is one of the biggest concerns. Now the Aggies are undergoing change, losing critical pieces on the front from last season, but they look to be reloaded, especially at the tackle position. Adams, the newest member of the offensive line from the transfer portal, looks to be a great replication of Zuhn.

The 6-foot7, 310-pound offensive tackle is a behemoth of a man, and a physically imposing piece against opposing defensive ends. PFF rated him with a 65.5 pass block rating last season, which is slightly a step down from his 2024 number, which finished at 70.2. While his run blocking needs a little bit of help, getting him in the system with the Aggies could help play into his strengths.

A critical piece of his addition, though, is his experience. He came to College Station with two seasons of eligibility after appearing in 19 games with the LSU Tigers, including 11 starts, nine of which came in the past season. Having already been exposed to the talent level of the SEC means he won't spend time adjusting to the level of play, allowing him to focus on his skills and role in the offense.

Zuhn was a dependable player for the Aggies, and a major piece of protecting Reed in the pocket, but Adams has the intangibles to step into that role, and if he takes another step forward in his game, could follow Zuhn to the NFL.

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