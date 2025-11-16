2025 Heisman Odds: Fernando Mendoza Jumps to Favorite, Ty Simpson's Odds Tank
There's a new favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this season!
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza has jumped ahead of Ohio State's Julian Sayin, as he's now even money (+100) to win the Heisman.
Mendoza was second in the odds last week (+170) to win this award, but he turned in a massive showing in Week 12, throwing for 299 yards and four scores in a blowout win over Wisconsin. Mendoza is now up to 30 scores and just five picks this season while completing 73.0 percent of his passes for the undefeated Hoosiers.
There's no doubt that the Indiana quarterback benefitted from some down games from other Heisman contenders in Week 12, including Alabama's Ty Simpson, who is now out of the race based on the latest odds.
Simpson dropped from +500 to +15000 to win the Heisman after Alabama was upset by Oklahoma in Week 12. Simpson struggled a little in that matchup, throwing just one score and one pick, although he did throw for over 300 yards. Bama now has two losses in the 2025 season, which certainly hurts Simpson's case.
Sayin remains No. 2 in the odds at +200, but he didn't have to do much on Saturday for Ohio State to beat UCLA. The youngster threw for just 184 yards and one score in a 48-10 blowout win.
The only other player at shorter than 15/1 to win the Heisman (other than Sayin and Mendoza) is Texas A&M's Marcel Reed. The Aggies, who erased a massive deficit against South Carolina to stay undefeated in Week 12, are one of the five-best teams in the country right now along with Indiana and Ohio State.
Reed got the win -- which was huge for his Heisman case -- but he threw a pair of picks in the win as well. Still, 439 passing yards and three scores helped balance out the performance.
Here's a look at the full odds to win the Heisman this season ahead of Week 13.
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Fernando Mendoza (Indiana): +100
- Julian Sayin (Ohio State): +200
- Marcel Reed (Texas A&M): +550
- Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt): +1500
- Gunner Stockton (Georgia): +2500
- Haynes King (Georgia Tech): +3300
- Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame): +4000
- Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State): +6000
- Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech): +10000
- Ty Simpson (Alabama): +15000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.