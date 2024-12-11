Texas A&M Aggies Land UAB Transfer QB Jacob Zeno
The Texas A&M Aggies continue to stay busy in the transfer portal after the first full regular season under head coach Mike Elko.
The Aggies have landed a commitment from UAB transfer quarterback Jacob Zeno, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. He made his decision just one day after the portal opened on Dec. 9. This addition for Texas A&M comes after the portal entries of quarterbacks Conner Weigman and Jaylen Henderson.
Zeno was in College Station Tuesdaay for a visit and it clearly didn't take much to convince him he had found a new home.
Zeno's arrival now creates questions about Marcel Reed's future at Texas A&M. Entering what will be his seventh season in college, Zeno is unlikely to have committed to the Aggies so quickly if he was arriving to College Station to be a backup. The two could potentially have to battle for the starting job this offseason.
A San Antonio native and John Jay High School product, Zeno began his collegiate career at Baylor. He played sparingly during three seasons with the Bears before transferring to UAB prior to the 2022 season. Zeno had a career year for the Blazers in 2023, finishing 279 of 379 passing for 3,126 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He adde 91 carries for 168 yards and four scores on the ground.
Despite adding security to the quarterback position, the Aggies will still need to make up for the massive amount of portal departures so far this offseason. Texas A&M will likely suit up a skelton crew against the USC Trojans for the Las Vegas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27.
