Two Texas A&M Aggies Headed to Super Bowl LIX
The Kansas City Chiefs held off the Buffalo Bills for a 32-29 in the AFC Championship on Sunday to clinch a spot in Super Bowl LIX, where they will face the Philadelphia Eagles and two former Texas A&M Aggies.
Here are the pair of Aggies that have a chance at a Super Bowl ring in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9.
Ainias Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Smith spent five seasons in College Station before the Eagles selected him in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He played in seven games (one start) during the regular season while posting seven catches for 41 yards and a touchdown along with two carries for six yards. He played exactly 100 snaps during the regular season (96 on offense, four on special teams).
In Week 18's 20-13 win over the New York Giants, Smith finished with four catches for 35 yards and his first-career touchdown on a 15-yard pass from Tanner McKee.
Smith has been inactive for all three of Philadelphia's playoff games so far. It's unclear if he'll suit up for the Super Bowl.
Braden Mann, Punter, Philadelphia Eagles
Mann spent four seasons at Texas A&M and will now play a notable role on the big stage as Philadelphia's starting punter. He played in all 17 regular-season games and all three playoff contests.
During the regular season, Mann totaled 54 punts for 2,633 yards and just seven touchbacks. Twenty of his punts landed inside the 20-yard line. In the postseason, he's punted 11 times for 525 yards, two touchbacks and four punts inside the 20.
