Two Texas A&M Aggies Projected in 1st Round of 2025 NFL Draft
For the Texas A&M Aggies, one thing is becoming abundantly clear as the 2025 NFL Draft looms: the talent pipeline in College Station continues to deliver.
After successful defensive campaigns, both Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart are projected to hear their names called in the first round next April according to CBS Sports, and it’s easy to see why.
Scourton, currently projected as the 10th overall pick to the New Orleans Saints, has emerged as a force to be reckoned with for offensive tackles. He’s a power rusher with a toolkit that makes him near-unstoppable off the snap and enough speed to chase down quarterbacks.
“Scourton is a power rusher who will long-arm you into the stands,” his scouting report read. “He’ll also flash an inside spin move that puts OTs on their heels. Add the non-stop motor with which he plays, and it’s hard not to love his game.”
Scourton’s five sacks and 37 tackles this season prove it. But it wasn't just him who did enough to earn a favorable projection for when April rolls around.
Projected 20th overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Stewart offers NFL teams the kind of size and power seldom found in prospects.
“For an edge rusher, Shemar Stewart is enormous,” Stewart's scouting report read. “He’ll play too high at times, but can collapse the pocket with his size/power/strength.”
That strength shows up beyond the stat sheet, too, where Stewart’s frame and motor have helped force a fumble and notch 1.5 sacks.
The Aggies have churned out NFL-ready talent year after year, but landing two first-round picks — especially on the defensive line — would further cement the program as one of the most prominent destinations for edge talent capable of producing elite edge rushers.
What comes next for Texas A&M’s defense is still yet to be seen, but for now, all eyes remain on Scourton and Stewart as they close out their collegiate careers — and likely begin another in April.
