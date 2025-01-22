NFL Mock Draft: Two Texas A&M Aggies Selected in First Round
The Texas A&M Aggies will have 11 players eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft. And at least two of those Aggies could hear their name called as early as the first round. That is if the most recent mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper is any indication of how many Aggies will be taken on Day 1 of the NFL's three-day extravaganza.
Kiper's one-round mock draft has the first Aggie hearing his name called at No. 15 overall. Where the Atlanta Falcons are expected to fill their need for an edge rusher with the selection of Shemar Stewart.
"Expect to hear this name a lot more as we get into predraft events," Kiper writes. "Stewart still has some development ahead, but his athletic traits at 6-6, 290 pounds could push him up the board this spring. Atlanta was 31st in sacks (31) and 27th in pass rush win rate (34.1%) this season, and it hasn't done nearly enough to clean up that weakness."
Edge rusher has long been a need for the Falcons. However, in each of the past two drafts they've overlooked their need for a pass rusher in the first round and took an offensive player. Last year that was Washington's Michael Penix. While the year before former Texas running back Bijan Robinson was taken.
The selection of Stewart would break the streak of four straight years of taking an offensive player. The last defender taken by the Falcons was back in 2020 when they selected Clemson cornerback AJ Terrell.
Stewart, the former five-star prospect by way of Opa Locka, Florida, didn't exactly become the sack machine that many may have wanted during his college career. However, he was productive nonetheless, totaling 65 tackles, 12 for a loss, and 4.5 sacks over his career.
Stewart was just the first of two Aggie edge rushers projected to be taken on Day 1 by Kiper. Fast forwarding to the 29th pick, Kiper has Nic Scourton being taken by the Washington Commanders.
"Scourton plays with power," Kiper writes. "And while he can get to the quarterback as a pass rusher (5 sacks), I really like this fit because of his run defense. Washington was chewed up for 4.8 yards allowed per rush this season, 28th in the league."
Scourton spent just one season in College Station after transferring from Purdue last offseason. While his sack production did dip to just five following a 10-sack season the year before transferring, he does bring more proven production than Stewart. Over his 37-game college career, he finished with 17 sacks, 109 tackles, and 31 for a loss.
if the projection is correct, Scourton would join a Commanders team that was one of the NFL's biggest surprises in 2024. In the first year under head coach Dan Quinn, the Commanders earned a playoff spot with a 12-5 record, just a year after going 4-13.
Scourton would be a building block for the Commanders to build around on defense. While they'd continue to build around current rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
