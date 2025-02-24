No. 1 WR Tristen Keys Sets Official Visit Date With Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies continue to find themselves in contention for some of the top wide receiver talent both on the high school and transfer portal recruiting trails.
It was reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett on Feb. 6 that 2026 five-star receiver Tristen Keys had decided Texas A&M would be one of six schools he'd be taking an official visit to. Now, he's set the dates for some of his visits.
Per On3's Steve Wiltfong, Keys will visit Texas A&M on March 29. He's also set visit dates with Tennessee (March 10), LSU (March 18) and Michigan (April 5). Keys has already gotten familiar with College Station. He previously took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M on Oct. 26 and made two trips to Knoxville (Oct. 12, Nov. 2) to visit the Volunteers.
A product of Hattiesburg High School (Mississippi), Keys is the No. 1 wide receiver in the '26 class, per 247Sports' rankings. He's received offers from the best programs in the country, including Notre Dame, Texas, Miami and many more.
If Texas A&M manages to land Keys, he'd immediately highlight a class that features four-stars like edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala, tight end Caleb Tafua, defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin, receivers Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams. and quarterback Helaman Casuga. The Aggies have also landed commitments from three-stars like safety Markel Ford and cornerback Ryan Gilbert.
This past season, Keys finished with 58 catches for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Ranked Among Top 10 Teams With Best Future
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies Assistant Named Eagles OC
MORE: Next Caleb Downs? Top 2026 Safety Bralan Womack Schedules Texas A&M Aggies Visit
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Legend Mike Evans Recruiting Myles Garrett to Buccaneers
MORE: 'His Best Game!' Buzz Williams Praises Solomon Washington After Win vs. Georgia