USA Today Predicts Texas A&M's 2025 Football Record
The Texas A&M Aggies are set for their second year under head coach Mike Elko, hoping to improve on the roller coaster first year that they gave their former defensive coordinator in the 2024 season.
After a season-opening loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field, the Aggies would then enjoy a seven-game winning streak before a late season collapse saw the Maroon and White go from the top of the Southeastern Conference down to the middle of the pack, missing out on both the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff in the process and finishing with an 8-5 record after losing their bowl game against the USC Trojans.
And according to USA Today, we shouldn't expect much difference in the 2025 season.
USA Today Predicts 8-4 Record for Texas A&M in the 2025 Season
Ahead of "Week Zero," the news publication released their record projections for the 2025 season for all 136 teams, across all the major conferences.
And in the Southeastern Conference rankings, Texas A&M found themselves ranked seventh of the conference's 16 teams, with an 8-4 overall record in the regular season, including a 5-3 conference record, a direct duplicate of Elko's first season in College Station as head coach.
USA Today has the two teams that competed in the SEC Championship last year, the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs, at the top of the SEC standings with 11-1 and 10-2 records, respectively.
Except for the Longhorns, the Aggies are projected to finish above the SEC teams that they were defeated by in 2024, with South Carolina ranked ninth and Auburn ranked 13th.
As for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, their going gets even tougher, as they are predicted to go winless in conference play for the second consecutive year.
Here are the full SEC predictions for the 2025 season, according to USA Today.
1) Texas Longhorns, 11-1 (7-1)
2) Georgia Bulldogs, 10-2 (6-2)
3) Alabama Crimson Tide 10-2 (6-2)
4) LSU Tigers, 9-3 (6-2)
5) Oklahoma Sooners, 9-3 (5-3)
6) Tennessee Volunteers, 9-3 (5-3)
7) Texas A&M Aggies, 8-4 (5-3)
8) Florida Gators, 7-5 (4-4)
9) South Carolina Gamecocks, 7-5 (4-4)
10) Ole Miss Rebels, 8-4 (4-4)
11) Missouri Tigers, 8-4 (4-4)
12) Vanderbilt Commodores, 7-5 (3-5)
13) Auburn Tigers, 6-6 (3-5)
14) Arkansas Razorbacks, 4-8 (1-7)
15) Kentucky Wildcats, 4-8 (1-7)
16) Mississippi State Bulldogs, 3-9 (0-8)
The Aggies open up the 2025 season against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field.