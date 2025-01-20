Way-Too-Early 2025 Texas A&M Projected Offensive Depth Chart
While the start of spring practice is still weeks away for Texas A&M, we are already starting to project what the starting lineup will look like for the Aggies in 2025.
Offensively, the Aggies will return seven starters from last season, which includes all five offensive linemen. However, the offensive line returns all of their starters from last season. The receiver room will look vastly different, as potentially two incoming transfers could become immediate starters upon arrival.
Here's what we project the starting Texas A&M offense to look like.
Quarterback: Marcel Reed
After taking over as the full-time starter following the mid-game benching of Conner Weigman in the win over LSU. There is no question as to who will be the starting quarterback heading into 2025. Despite the Aggies winning just one of their last five games with Reed under center last season, the rising sophomore is the building piece that Mike Elko and Co., are building around.
With Weigman having transferred to Houston, Jacob Zeno, the transfer from UAB is projected to be the backup to Reed.
Running Back: Le'Veon Moss
One of the biggest returns for the Texas A&M offense was starting running back Le'Veon Moss deciding to hold off on entering the NFL Draft for another year. The rising senior had his junior season cut short due to a season-ending leg injury. Despite playing in just nine games, Moss rushed for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries.
Moss will be one of two rising running backs to star in the Aggies offense, as Amari Daniels is expected to return. However, he has yet to announce a decision on his potential NFL Draft future. If Daniels does not return, then the Aggies will have Rueben Owens and two incoming freshmen, Jamarion Morrow and Deondrae Riden.
X-Receiver: Kevin Concepcion
Who and where the Aggies have receivers line up in 2025 is one of the team's biggest questions this offseason. With Jahdae Walker and Moose Muhammad off to the NFL Draft, while Noah Thomas and Cyrus Allen have entered the transfer portal, the Aggies could have three new faces starting at receiver.
The X-receiver role would have been occupied by Thomas if he hadn't transferred to Georgia. However, with Thomas moving from College Station to Athens, it seems likely that the Aggies will turn to one of their multiple transfer receivers to take over at X.
We are projecting Kevin Concepcion, the former 2023 ACC Rookie of the Year by way of NC State, to fill the shoes left behind by Thomas.
Z-Receiver: Terry Bussey
The former five-star receiver will be a familiar face for Reed at receiver. After totaling 216 yards on 17 receptions while playing in 12 games, he is projected to be one of the starters heading into the fall. However, he may take over the X-receiver position. And someone else takes this spot at "Z."
In terms of potential competition for Bussey, from a trio of transfer receivers, Micah Hudson, Mario Craver, and Jonah Wilson.
Slot Receiver: Mario Craver
Depending on how everything shakes out at receiver, this very well could be the position that Concepcion is slotted in. It was the position he played most often during his time at NC State. But with the uncertainty at X-receiver following the transfer of Thomas, it seems the former Mississippi State transfer is destined for the slot.
Tight End: Amari Niblack
This is assuming the latest report that the former Texas Longhorns tight end does indeed announce his commitment to the Aggies. Niblack looks set to immediately become the starting tight end upon his move to College Station as Texas A&M is set to lose four tight ends from last season.
Left Tackle: Trey Zuhn III
On paper, there is no greater strength for the A&M offense than the offensive line. In 2025 the Aggies will return all five starters. This includes Reed's blindside protector Zuhn who will put off the NFL Draft for another season as a rising senior.
Left Guard: Chase Bisontis
The former 2023 first-team All-SEC Freshman will go into his junior season after a career year according to Pro Football Focus. The data and analytics company which also grades player performance, gave Bisontis the highest grade of his career, at a 70.5 offensive grade last season.
Center: Kolinu'u Faaiu
The former Utah transfer returned to College Station for his second season with the Aggies. Where he will once again re-assume his role as the starting center. Faaiu started in 10 of his 12 appearances last season at center, where he anchored an offensive line unit that paved the way for the nation's 22nd-ranked rushing offense.
Right Guard: Ar'maj Reed-Adams
After four years at Kansas where he didn't receive a grade above 61.7 from PFF. Reed-Adams earned a 79.7 grade this past season from PFF, the highest of his career, in just his first season with the Aggies.
Right Tackle: Dametrious Crownover
Despite just finishing his second straight season with a grade above 70 from PFF. Crownover returned to College Station for his senior season and will once again maintain his role as the Aggies's starting right tackle.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Set to Land Texas Longhorns Transfer TE
MORE: 4-Star PF Sets First Official Visit With Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Where Does Johnny Manziel's Heisman Season Rank Amongst The All-Time Greats?
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies CB Commits to Fourth Team in Four Years