'It Was Surreal!' Texas A&M Aggies' Wade Taylor IV Talks Return From Injury
As game by game went by without Wade Taylor on the court for Texas A&M, fans wondered when they would see No. 4 back on the court, as well as the severity of his apparent injury.
The answers to those questions are Saturday night, and what injury?
Wade Taylor finally took the court in his starting point guard position for Buzz Williams as he led the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team to a 68-57 win over the LSU Tigers Saturday night in College Station.
Taylor's production did not falter in his return to the hardwood, as he put up 12 points and added four rebounds and four assists.
When asked about his return, Taylor expressed his gratitude for the school, as well as the Aggie fans inside Reed Arena.
"I just took it day-by-day. I was able to today and I was excited to play. It was surreal," Taylor said. "I'm thankful for the 12th Man for supporting us. I'm happy to be here, put the Aggie jersey on, and represent this school."
During his time on the floor, Taylor has averaged 15.4 points per game, 4.8 assists, and 3.4 rebounds, and the Aggies have won their last eight games that they have had Taylor on the court.
With the Aggies back in the win column and Taylor back on the court, Buzz Williams' squad will look to continue the positive momentum as they travel to Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels Wednesday night.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Rival Texas Longhorns Look 'Pretty Good' with Arch Manning, Johnny Manziel Says
Texas A&M Aggies in the NFL: Nnamdi Madubuike & Von Miller Win, Mike Evans & Edgerrin Cooper Out
No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies Top LSU Tigers In Wade Taylor's Return
Where Does Johnny Manziel's Heisman Season Rank Amongst The All-Time Greats?
Former Texas A&M Aggies CB Commits to Fourth Team in Four Years