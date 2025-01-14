Texas A&M Aggies in the NFL: Nnamdi Madubuike & Von Miller Win, Mike Evans & Edgerrin Cooper Out
The 2025 edition of the NFL Wild Card Weekend was just that: wild.
After the Houston Texans knocked off the Los Angeles Chargers, Nnamdi Madubuike and the Baltimore Ravens took care of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second time in three weeks with a 28-14 win.
Madubuike had four tackles on the night, including a pair of sacks on Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, who will have to wait at least another year to capture his second career championship.
The Ravens were again led by Derrick Henry's masterful running, as the former Heisman Trophy winner took off for 186 yards and two touchdowns, including a 44-yard score late in the fourth quarter that saw "King Henry" go untouched as he put the game on ice.
Von Miller and the Buffalo Bills also moved on in the playoffs in a 31-7 domination of the Denver Broncos as MVP candidate Josh Allen threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns.
As for Edgerrin Cooper and the Green Bay Packers, things didn't go as well, as Cooper's six tackles weren't enough to stop Saquon Barkley from running for 119 yards as the Packers saw an early exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Unfortunately, Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw the same fate, falling to the Washington Commanders 23-20 after kicker Zane Gonzalez doinked in a 37-yard field goal as the clock hit triple zeroes, clinching Washington's first playoff win in nearly 20 years.
Evans, who recently reached 1,000 receiving yards for the recording-tying 11th consecutive year, finished with seven catches for 92 yards and one touchdown in the loss.
Madubuike's Ravens and Miller's Bills will face off against one another in the AFC Divisional Round this Sunday, with the winner moving on to the AFC Championship to face the winner between the Houston Texans and the back-to-back defending Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.
