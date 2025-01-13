Texas A&M Aggies' Buzz Williams Gives Concerning Injury Update on Wade Taylor IV
Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball head coach Buzz Williams is usually a man of many words, but he ended his press conference after Saturday's 94-88 loss to No. 5 Alabama with a no-word response on the injury status of guard Wade Taylor IV, who has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury.
When asked if Taylor IV has a recovery timetable, Williams simply shook his head and mumbled "uh-uh" while not having the happiest of looks on his face. His reaction is likely to cause some concern for Aggies fans that were hoping for Taylor IV to return soon.
Taylor IV has missed the past two games with the injury. In the 80-60 win over the Texas Longhorns in the SEC opener, Parker Rehm of FOX 44 reported that Taylor IV was dealing with "knee tightness," so it's possible the knee has remained an issue during his absence.
“Wade Taylor IV just came into the locker room tunnel next to the postgame press conference room complaining about knee tightness,” Rehm reported during the Texas game. “He said ‘It just feels like jelly.’ He sprinted into the locker room after getting it stretched out.”
Taylor IV ended up finishing that game with 13 points, three rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes of action before missing the games against Oklahoma and Alabama. Fortunately for the Aggies, transfer guard Zhuric Phelps has stepped up in a major way, highlighted by his career-high 34 points and go-ahead triple with 19.6 seconds left in the thrilling 80-78 comeback win over the Sooners on Wednesday.
He missed the first game of his career earlier this season against Houston Christian due to injury, something Williams said took some getting used to due to Taylor's constant presence on the court over the past few years.
"It's our first time doing it. There were some parts that were good," Williams said of Taylor IV's absence. "When you've taken every snap of every down, of every game, of every practice, it's different."
This season, Taylor IV is averaging a team-high 15.7 points and 4.8 assists per game. The Aggies will take on the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.
