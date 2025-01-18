Texas A&M Aggies Offer Son of Dallas Cowboys Legend
Despite having just wrapped up recruiting for the 2025 class, schools are already looking ahead to future classes. This includes prospects from the class of 2028. And yes, current freshmen in high school are now receiving offers from programs across the country.
The Texas A&M Aggies, like many other programs, are already handing out offers to current high school freshmen. And one of their latest offers made headlines, as Dez Bryant Jr., received an offer from the Aggies.
"I am truly grateful to receive an offer from Texas A&M," Bryant Jr. wrote. "This is a blessing from the man above."
The current freshman at Colleyville Heritage High School in Colleyville, Texas, is indeed the son of former Oklahoma State and Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant. Bryant Jr.'s Twitter bio lists himself as a 5-foot-10, 160-pound receiver.
The Aggies appear to be the first major program to extend an offer to the son of the former NFL star. Bryant Jr. has been on Twitter since February of 2024, and the offer from Texas A&M is the only one he's posted about so far.
Quote tweeting his son's annoucement the former Cowboys receiver said:
"Keep going dude," the ex-Cowboys star writes. "It's only the beginning! I'm proud of you.. it’s time to kick it into another gear."
