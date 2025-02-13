Texas A&M Aggies Beaming With Confidence: 'We're Everybody's Super Bowl'
While grinding through the strongest conference in college basketball, the Texas A&M Aggies continue to prove themselves as one of the best teams in the country this season.
More success can sometimes result in opponents playing hungrier, but this added spotlight hardly has an effect on the No. 8 Aggies, evident by their latest SEC win on Tuesday night against Georgia. Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington, who finished the 69-53 win with a team-high 17 points, went as far to call the Aggies "everybody's Super Bowl."
"We're everybody's Super Bowl," Washington said. "We know everybody gonna throw their best first punch against us. But you know, just us being steady. We have a great leader of men, and our head coach, coach Buzz (Williams). He always leads us the right way every time, and just has us get to our foundation and who we are."
Washington's comment came just two days after the big game, and he certainly has a point. Ranked No. 13 in the preseason AP Poll, teams have likely had Texas A&M circled on the calendar all season long but it hasn't had much of an impact on the Aggies. They're inching closer to being in contention for a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament thanks to an elite non-conference resume and an 8-3 SEC record headed into Valentine's Day.
There's no doubt that the Aggies have become one of the SEC's elite teams and will continue to be one of the biggest games for each of their remaining opponents in the regular season. Texas A&M hosts Arkansas on Saturday.
