Texas A&M Aggies on Verge of Program History After Wild Win
The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies didn't take the lead against the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels until there were about 13 seconds left in the second half Wednesday night.
But they had more points when the buzzer sounded, and that's all that matters.
The Aggies capped off a late 11-2 run with a Manny Obaseki three-pointer that gave the Aggies a 63-62 lead, one they held for the next 12 seconds to take their second consecutive win and improve to 15-4 on the season.
With the victory, the Aggies are now 5-2 against AP Poll-ranked teams this year, which ties a program record for the most such wins in a single season.
Texas A&M will visit unranked Texas on Saturday but will have a ton of chances down the line as conference play continues, with matchups against Tennessee, Florida and Auburn still to come. The Aggies will almost certainly break the program record given their proven ability to be one of the toughest outs in the country, something that was crystal clear Wednesday in Oxford.
As mentioned before, the Aggies were down for the majority of the contest, including a 33-26 deficit at halftime.
The Aggies would mount a charge late in the game, and went from being down by four points with 27 seconds left to taking the lead with 13 seconds left.
Ole Miss' ensuing possession resulted in a missed jumper, and that was all she wrote for the Wednesday night contest, ending a three-game winning streak for the Rebels.
Obaseki's clutch three was part of 12 points from him on the night, in addition to Zhuric Phelps's team-leading 14 points.
Pharrel Payne added 10 points as Wade Taylor struggled to get it going Wednesday night, scoring four points on 2-12 shooting, including 0-6 from three-point range.
The Aggies next game will be away as well, against the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center in Austin Saturday afternoon, their second game this month against their in-state rivals.
The second Lone Star Showdown of the year on the hardwood tips off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
