Texas A&M Aggies vs. South Carolina: Betting Odds, Injury Report, How to Watch
The Texas A&M Aggies will look to pick up their second straight SEC win on Saturday evening when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road.
No. 13 Texas A&M is coming off of a 75-68 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. As for the Gamecocks, they're currently winless in SEC play with an 0-8 conference record. The Aggies will be hoping to avoid being the team that gives South Carolina its first SEC win of the season.
Last year, unranked Texas A&M lost a 70-68 heartbreaker in College Station to No. 18 South Carolina. It marked the final loss of a five-game losing streak for the Aggies, who turned things around after that game and won five straight. Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams remembers that game all too well.
"The last time similar we were in this position was about this time last year and we failed miserably," Williams said.
INJURY REPORT
Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury. South Carolina's Myles Stute has also been ruled out.
HOW TO WATCH
SEC Network, 7:30 p.m. CT.
BETTING ODDS, per DraftKings
Texas A&M -5.5
Moneyline: Texas A&M -238, South Carolina +195
Over/Under: 133
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Buzz Williams Shares Texas A&M's 'Recipe' For Success As Tournament Play Looms
MORE: "No Choice But To Respond!" Buzz Williams Confident In Player Turnaround vs. Sooners
MORE: Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams Abruptly Ends Press Conference After Manny Obaseki Question
MORE: Trey Zuhn Announces Return to Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'maj Reed-Adams Named Among Nation's Top Run Blockers