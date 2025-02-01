All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies vs. South Carolina: Betting Odds, Injury Report, How to Watch

The Texas A&M Aggies are visiting the South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC play.

Zach Dimmitt

Jan 14, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jacobi Wright (1) drives around Texas A&M Aggies guard Khalen Robinson (1) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jacobi Wright (1) drives around Texas A&M Aggies guard Khalen Robinson (1) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies will look to pick up their second straight SEC win on Saturday evening when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road.

No. 13 Texas A&M is coming off of a 75-68 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. As for the Gamecocks, they're currently winless in SEC play with an 0-8 conference record. The Aggies will be hoping to avoid being the team that gives South Carolina its first SEC win of the season.

Jan 28, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams speaks with guard CJ Wilcher (10) during the first half time-out against the Oklahoma Sooners at Reed Arena. The Aggies defeated the Sooners 75-68. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Last year, unranked Texas A&M lost a 70-68 heartbreaker in College Station to No. 18 South Carolina. It marked the final loss of a five-game losing streak for the Aggies, who turned things around after that game and won five straight. Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams remembers that game all too well.

"The last time similar we were in this position was about this time last year and we failed miserably," Williams said.

INJURY REPORT

Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury. South Carolina's Myles Stute has also been ruled out.

HOW TO WATCH

SEC Network, 7:30 p.m. CT.

BETTING ODDS, per DraftKings

Texas A&M -5.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M -238, South Carolina +195

Over/Under: 133

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

