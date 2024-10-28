2026 4-Star LB Samu Moala Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies continue to stack up commitments in the 2026 recruiting class after their win over the LSU Tigers.
Per reports Sunday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Aggies have landed a commitment from 2026 four-star linebacker Samu Moala. His pledge marked the third verbal commitment in 2026 that Texas A&M landed Sunday, joining four-star receiver Aaron Gregory and four-star edge rusher Jordan Carter.
A product of Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, Calif., Moala is the No. 20 overall player in the state, according to 247Sports' rankings. He received offers from programs like Alabama, USC, Tennessee, Oregon, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Auburn, Georgia, Colorado, Michigan, Kansas State, Washington and many more.
Per 247's scouting report of Moala, he could turn into a productive edge rusher once he arrives to college.
"He’s able to make plays all over the field and his motor is always running," wrote 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins. "He’s physical at the point of attack and he can take on blockers in the box but really excels running down plays from behind. He’s already a national recruit and his upside is as high as any player in the state in the sophomore class."
Moala now joins Gregory and Carter as headliners of a Texas A&M 2026 class that already features four-star talents like quarterback Helaman Casuga and defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin along with three-stars like safety Markel Ford and cornerback Ryan Gilbert.
The Aggies will look to keep things rolling when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday.
