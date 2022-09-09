Skip to main content

A&M DB Jardin Gilbert Details What Makes Aggies Defense a 'Brotherhood'

It took something deeper than talent to for the Aggies to hold Sam Houston State scoreless in the season opener.

It takes a full-on effort as a collective unit to pitch a shutout.

And that’s exactly what the Texas A&M Aggies did at home Saturday in a 31-0 win over the San Houston State Bearkats to open up the 2022 season.

Sure, a win over the Bearkats was expected. The sixth-ranked Aggies had the power of the 12th man at their backs and entered this game with colossal expectations.

But it took something deeper than talent to hold Sam Houston State scoreless. A&M defensive back Jardin Gilbert, who snagged the Aggies’ first interception of the season Saturday, provided some insight. 

“The defense, we preach and preach on we a family, so we got each other’s back. Coach Durkin does a good job of making sure that we don’t forget that we all a brotherhood. His schemes and things help us be in the right place at the right time.

Aside from the deep bomb to Yulkeith Brown, the Aggies had gotten off to somewhat of a slow start on offense once the second quarter rolled around. The Bearkats were well within field-goal range outside the red zone and were in a strong position to tie the game at 7-7 with just a little over 13 minutes left in the half.

But Gilbert's interception off a tipped pass put an end to those hopes and the Bearkats never came close to scoring for the rest of the game. 

As a defense, it's hard to play better than the Aggies did. And for Gilbert, it was the perfect start to his sophomore year by snagging his first-career interception. 

He and the Aggies' band of brothers will have a much tougher test Saturday when the Appalachian State Mountaineers march into College Station. But with a tight-knit bond that continues to grow in the defense, A&M will be well aware of avoiding the upset.

