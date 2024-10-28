Aggies In the NFL, Week 8: Christian Kirk To Miss Rest Of Season With Broken Collarbone
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost a close home game to the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon by a score of 30-27.
Unfortunately for the Jaguars, they also lost their top wide receiver for the remainder of the season.
Texas A&M alum Christian Kirk recorded two receptions for 59 yards before going down in the fourth quarter with an apparent shoulder injury.
X-rays after the game revealed that Kirk had fractured his collarbone and would be out for the rest of the 2024 season.
On the other sideline of that game, Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper wrote another impressive chapter on his rookie season, tallying nine tackles and strip-sacking Trevor Lawrence in the close win for the Packers.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones has had a quiet but successful year in Indy, and continued said success with his six total tackles (five solo) as the Colts also took a close loss 23-20 in a divisional matchup against the Houston Texans.
Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson had two solo tackles and three assisted tackles as the Cowboys lost a close game to the 49ers 30-24 following an amazing performance from 49ers tight end George Kittle.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett only racked up one tackle on the day, but the Browns were still able to upset their divisional rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, 29-24. Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike had two tackles in the game.
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane saw a resurgence following Tua Tagovailoa's return to quarterback after missing the past few games with a concussion. Achane carried the ball 10 times for 97 yards and also caught six passes for 51 yards and a receiving touchdown, as the Dolphins came up just short to the Arizona Cardinals 28-27.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies In The NFL, Week 6: The Rise of Edgerrin Cooper
Aggies In The NFL: Mike Evans, Christian Kirk Highlight Week 4
Aggies in the NFL: Mike Evans Hits Another Career Milestone, Christian Kirk Shines
Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans To Miss Extended Time After Injury on Monday Night Football
Texas A&M Aggies In The NFL, Week 7: Mike Evans Hits Another Career Milestone