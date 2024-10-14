Texas A&M Aggies In The NFL, Week 6: The Rise of Edgerrin Cooper
Is it safe to go ahead and hand out NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year now? Because Edgerrin Cooper seems to be carrying his collegiate skills over to the pros just fine.
The Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker racked up eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals to bring Green Bay's record to 4-2. Cooper's productive day brings him to 26 total tackles on the season to go along with 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery for four yards.
And the season isn't even halfway over yet.
In other news, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans took a backseat role in the 51-27 stomping of the New Orleans Saints, matching up against cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who many claim to be Evans' "arch-nemesis." Evans recorded two receptions for 34 yards on the Bucs' first possession of the game, and that proved to be the only production that the Aggie receiver would provide to his team. His receiving counterpart Chris Godwin took the heavy workload for Tampa, reeling in 11 catches for 125 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
Christian Kirk and the Jacksonville Jaguars had a rough Sunday morning against the Chicago Bears across the Atlantic in London. Kirk notched three catches for 39 yards in the Jags' 35-16 loss.
Denver Broncos receiver Josh Reynolds suffered a fractured finger in Denver's 23-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and will miss at least four games as Sean Payton decided to put the wideout on the injured reserve.
Speaking of rough Sundays, safety Donovan Wilson and the Dallas Cowboys took a landslide 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Wilson himself notched seven tackles and even sacked Jared Goff on a safety blitz. If only the rest of the Dallas defense could have produced like the former Aggie did.
Myles Garrett continues to be the silver lining in the Cleveland Browns' dismal start to the 2024 season. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year scored four tackles in the close 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike notched a pair of tackles and even a half sack on Jayden Daniels as the Ravens squeaked pass the Washington Commanders 30-23.
De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins had a bye week, which is just what the second year running back needed as he recovers from a concussion he suffered last week against the New England Patriots.