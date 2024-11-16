'ASAP!' Aggies Coach Mike Elko Provides Optimistic Injury Update on OL Chase Bisontis
After missing the last three games with a lower leg injury, Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis might be on track to return for the final stretch of the regular season.
Speaking on the SEC's weekly coaches teleconference, Aggies coach Mike Elko provided a positive injury update on the sophomore — a kind few and far between for the current conference leader.
“He’s still working back in," Elko said. "We’re hoping to get him back as soon as possible.”
Prior to the season, Bisontis was considering a scenery change. The lineman was dealing with some family issues as well as homesickness, but those worries were put to rest by Elko himself, who connected with him on the basis of hailing from New Jersey, where Bisontis was from.
"(Elko) takes me in and talks to me like a son," Bisontis explained. "He reminded me (that) this is home, too."
After losing in Week 1, the Aggies began a quest to turn around their season, and while Le'Veon Moss played a large role in that, Bisontis was the one paving his way.
Entering Week 12, Texas A&M will be without both players — Moss for the remainder of the season — but as it looks to finish its campaign on a high note, adding back Bisontis will certainly help.
And as far as it's concerned, the hope is sooner rather than later.
"I feel confident," Bisontis said of his role prior to the season. "I'm going to move guys off the ball next to my teammates ... I think it's going to be really good."
The Aggies next face New Mexico State back at home before hitting the road to Auburn for their next conference test.
Kickoff from Kyle Field on Saturday is set for 6:45 p.m. Central.
