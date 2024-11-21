Could Texas A&M Knock Texas Out Of The CFP With A Win Next Weekend?
Love them or hate them, there is no doubt that Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns have taken the SEC by storm in their first season in the conference.
The team was ranked third in the College Football Playoff rankings for the second week in a row following their 9-1 record. The team was atop the AP Top 25 rankings until their loss to the Georgia Bulldogs last month dropped them to No. 5.
However, despite the team's success, many have made note of the Longhorns' seemingly easy schedule, and Texas does not have a win against any teams currently in the Top 25 rankings.
The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies, however, also only have a lone loss in conference play and their wins this season include a ninth-ranked Missouri Tigers team and an eighth-ranked LSU team.
The Longhorns will be their final ranked opponent, a rivalry renewal 13 years in the making, and a lot more could be riding on this game than many believe. They would need this win just about as bad as their rivals would to keep their quest for a championship alive.
At least, that's how ESPN analyst Greg McElroy sees it.
While there is still a possibility that the two Texas schools could face either one week later in the SEC Championship game, McElroy believes that a loss in College Station could knock Texas out of the 12-team playoff field.
"I think Texas, with the strength of their schedule, if they lose to A&M, they can beat Kentucky, but if they lose to A&M, I think they're going to fall behind Tennessee, who, right now is the first team out according to the committee," McElroy said. "So, Texas-Texas A&M could not just be a playoff game to get to the SEC Championship games, it could be a playoff game for Texas to keep their playoff teams alive in the 12-team playoffs."
The two teams do still have other conference teams to prepare for this upcoming week, as Texas A&M heads to Auburn and Texas takes on the Kentucky Wildcats.
