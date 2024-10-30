Green Bay Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
As many accolades that are rolling in for current Aggies, just as many are being handed out to Texas A&M Aggies that have gone on to the big leagues.
For his dominant showing in the Green Bay Packers' 30-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 8.
In the game, Cooper had five solo tackles and four assisted tackles to tack nine total tackles and also strip-sacked Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to boost the Packers to their sixth win on the year, putting them just behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North standings.
The Packers selected Cooper in the second round with the 45th overall pick in this year's NFL draft, and the Aggie has made his presence felt in Lambeau Field, totaling 24 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.
Cooper's professional level of play is clearly carrying over from his time in College Station, where he totaled 205 tackles, 8.5 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in his four years with the Maroon and White.
The Packers have gotten off to a strong start this season with Jordan Love at the helm, despite Love missing some time at the beginning of the season due to an MCL tear. Their 6-2 start is the best they've had since 2021, when Aaron Rodgers was still the man (and a bad man at that) in Green Bay.
The Packers return home to Lambeau Field this Sunday to take on their division rival, the Detroit Lions, who have been red-hot in their own right, defeating the Tennessee Titans 52-14 last Sunday.
