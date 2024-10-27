Halftime: LSU Tigers Gashing Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies trailed the LSU Tigers 17-7 headed into halftime of Saturday's top-15 SEC matchup at Kyle Field.
The Tigers and quarterback Garrett Nussmeier found tons of success down the field against the Texas A&M secondary. Nussmeier finished the half 14 of 26 passing for 259 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by a 76-yard catch-and-run score by receiver Avery Anderson.
The Tigers had five pass plays of 20 yards or more.
Things were polar opposite for the A&M offense. Conner Weigman went 5 of 14 passing for 49 yards and no touchdowns. Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss scored a seven-yard rushing touchdown at the end of the first quarter.
LSU left points on the board missing two field goals.
Facing a 3rd and 15 at the start of the second quarter, Nussmeier launched a deep shot to Kyren Lacy for a 33-yard gain. He found him again on 3rd and 7 a few plays later to keep the drive rolling. However, the Aggies defense held up and forced a field goal, which was missed.
Texas A&M will receive the second-half kickoff.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies, LSU Tigers on 'Eerily Similar' Path
Texas A&M Aggies Open as Slight Favorite vs. LSU Tigers
Mike Elko Sends Message to Texas A&M Fans Before LSU Game
Texas A&M Aggies Unveil New 'Blackout' Uniforms vs. LSU Tigers