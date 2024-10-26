LOOK: Texas A&M Aggies Injury Update Ahead of Home Test vs. LSU
The Texas A&M Aggies are a just over an hour away from kicking off against the visiting LSU Tigers in a battle for tops in the SEC, and both teams have now made their final injury reports available.
For the Aggies, the usual names — Rueben Owens, Tyreek Chappell, Mark Nabou Jr. and Chase Bisontis — are joined by Jaylen Henderson, Jordan Pride, Zaylin Wood, Mark Davis and Grayson Morgan. All nine players have been declared OUT, with no others in question.
For LSU, its C.J. Daniels who stands as a game-time decision, while Jacobian Guillory, Tyree Adams, Kimo Makane'ole, Jake Ibieta, Kobe Roberts, Princeton Malbrue, Thomas Crawford, Trey Holly, Kyle Parker, Jordan Allen, John Emery Jr. and Harold Perkins Jr. are all OUT.
Perkins is a former Texas A&M commit recruited by Aggies coach Mike Elko, but ultimately decided to flip to LSU two years back. After tearing his ACL against UCLA, it was announced that he'd be missing the rest of the season just short of another rematch with the Aggies.
Meanwhile, the Aggies will need to manage without three offensive lineman, which could spell trouble for their run game. On the flip side, Conner Weigman and every receiver is healthy, so the Aggies won't be too shorthanded Saturday evening.
Kickoff between the Aggies and Tigers at Kyle Field is set for 6:30 p.m. Central.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies, LSU Tigers on 'Eerily Similar' Path
Texas A&M Aggies Open as Slight Favorite vs. LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers QB Downplays Noise Concern vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Mike Elko Sends Message to Texas A&M Fans Before LSU Game
Texas A&M Aggies Unveil New 'Blackout' Uniforms vs. LSU Tigers