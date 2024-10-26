All Aggies

LOOK: Texas A&M Aggies Injury Update Ahead of Home Test vs. LSU

The Texas A&M Aggies will face the LSU Tigers at home Saturday evening with control of the SEC on the line.

Matt Guzman

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on in the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field.
Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on in the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies are a just over an hour away from kicking off against the visiting LSU Tigers in a battle for tops in the SEC, and both teams have now made their final injury reports available.

For the Aggies, the usual names — Rueben Owens, Tyreek Chappell, Mark Nabou Jr. and Chase Bisontis — are joined by Jaylen Henderson, Jordan Pride, Zaylin Wood, Mark Davis and Grayson Morgan. All nine players have been declared OUT, with no others in question.

For LSU, its C.J. Daniels who stands as a game-time decision, while Jacobian Guillory, Tyree Adams, Kimo Makane'ole, Jake Ibieta, Kobe Roberts, Princeton Malbrue, Thomas Crawford, Trey Holly, Kyle Parker, Jordan Allen, John Emery Jr. and Harold Perkins Jr. are all OUT.

SEC Injury Report
Aggies LSU SEC Injury Report / SEC

Perkins is a former Texas A&M commit recruited by Aggies coach Mike Elko, but ultimately decided to flip to LSU two years back. After tearing his ACL against UCLA, it was announced that he'd be missing the rest of the season just short of another rematch with the Aggies.

Meanwhile, the Aggies will need to manage without three offensive lineman, which could spell trouble for their run game. On the flip side, Conner Weigman and every receiver is healthy, so the Aggies won't be too shorthanded Saturday evening.

Kickoff between the Aggies and Tigers at Kyle Field is set for 6:30 p.m. Central.

