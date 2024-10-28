All Aggies

Mike Elko Shares Conner Weigman's Reaction to Being Benched

For the second time this season, Texas A&M Aggies QB Conner Weigman's job looks to be in jeopardy.

Matt Galatzan

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Texas A&M Aggies QB Marcel Reed once again took the college football world by storm this past Saturday, when he came into the game in relief of starter Conner Weigman.

However, according to head coach Mike Elko, the decision was not due to the performance of Weigman himself, and the Aggies simply needed a different dynamic to help them break through offensively.

And despite being taken out, it seems Weigman took the news well.

“He took it great,” Elko said after the game. “I just told him, I said, ‘It’s not you. This is not on you. I’m gonna tell everybody it’s not on you.’ We let him down. We all did. But we needed a spark and we were just at a point where we had to try something different.”

Weigman ended the game completing just 6 of 14 passes for 64 yards, with -14 yards rushing and was sacked four times. After their late first-quarter touchdown, the Aggies went scoreless on five straight drives.

But once Weigman left the game, the Aggies offense turned around and went on five straight scoring drives behind Reed, who was responsible for three rushing touchdowns of his own.

And while most quarterbacks may have been dejected after such a turn of events, Weigman was nothing but supportive of Reed throughout the game.

"We're brothers, we're teammates," Reed said. "I have his back, he has mine. He was excited for me just as I would be for him." 

So where do the Aggies go from here? Based on the events of Saturday's game, it would be very difficult to explain any other decision than starting Reed under center against South Carolina next Saturday.

That said, the program has also been very clear that Weigman is their QB1 for the entire first half of the season, and is not going to take a step back and relinquish his grip on the job without a fight.

Either way, it appears that the Aggies could be facing QB controversy for the second time this season.

Matt Galatzan
